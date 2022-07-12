Advertisement

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner cultivates support for area farmers

The Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts (KACD) provides and promotes leadership in the conservation of natural resources through stewardship and education programs. It coordinates conservation efforts statewide to focus effectively on issues identified by local member districts. Our mission is to serve and strengthen Soil and Water Conservation Districts in the stewardship of natural resources. The KACD is a private association of 121 conservation districts in Kentucky and has an education foundation that is classified as a 501(c)(3). It is a voluntary, nongovernmental association of Kentucky’s districts.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dr. Ryan Quarles, Kentucky’s Agriculture Commissioner was at the Sloan Convention Center to speak at the annual meeting of the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts (KACD). KACD is a private, voluntary, nongovernmental association comprised of 121 conservation districts in Kentucky.

The annual meeting is a three day event that is packed with guest speakers, training, workshops, and networking opportunities.

Commissioner Quarles, a guest speaker at the event, spoke to the audience about the state of Kentucky agriculture and hope for the future. Under Quarles’ leadership, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) created programs and initiatives to combat hunger and foster broader economic mobility for farmers.

Addressing some of the hardships facing our farmers, Quarles cited record inflation, high fuel prices, and disruptions in supply chains.

“So right now, commodity prices may be up but that doesn’t mean that we are profitable because we’re having to pay more at the pump and inflation and supply chain issues are really hurting us across the nation,” he said.

Another issue that has taken the spotlight in our country is the legalization of marijuana. Kentucky is still behind most in the nation when it comes to legalization, but Quarles is hopeful about what that possibility could mean to the Commonwealth and how our farmers could benefit from it.

“Hemp is a cannabis plant and we’ve been wanting to bring it back as a historical crop and so for the past two terms we’ve been focused immensely on hemp but if legalization of marijuana does occur or medical marijuana does pass the general assembly, we want to make sure our farmers have the ability to grow it.”

In June, Governor Beshear signed an executive order that created an advisory committee to study patient access options for medical marijuana.

In April, Commissioner Quarles announced he hopes to win the Republican nomination for Governor to run against Andy Beshear next year. There are nine candidates that have filed to run for that nomination.

Speaking about his campaign, he said, “I’m running an old-fashioned grassroots campaign across all 120 counties. We have over 100 endorsements from local officials. We’re leading the pack on fundraising. We’re gonna visit every Dollar General in Kentucky. We’re gonna shake hands. We’re gonna get out and have a positive message to earn the Republican nomination and, if fortunate, to take on Governor Beshear in the fall.”

The primary election will be in May 2023.

