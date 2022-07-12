Advertisement

Kentucky to end 2022 with budget surplus

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say Kentucky will end the 2022 fiscal year with a budget surplus.

The Office of State Budget Director said general fund receipts totaled $14.7 billion, which exceeded estimates by more than $900 million.

The office said in a statement that receipts grew by 14.6 percent over last year, making it the highest growth rate in 31 years.

Officials say road fund revenues totaled $1.67 billion, which was 2% more than last year, but just under estimates.

The final budget surplus will be figured when accounting records for expenditures are completed later this month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
New state laws take effect this week
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
Melinda Hill
CASA of South Central KY welcomes new Executive Director
Green Alert out of Metcalfe County.
GREEN ALERT: Authorities search for missing veteran in Metcalfe Co.
Lance Storz
Man accused of murdering police officers, K9 indicted on 20 charges

Latest News

Christmas in July events held for families in Bremen and Dawson Springs
Christmas in July events held for people impacted by Dec. tornadoes
Renee Parsons was hospitalized for an accidental drug overdose. She says it happened after she...
Woman hospitalized after picking up $1 bill at McDonald’s
Economic growth continues to be prevalent in Bowling Green
Bowling Green Economy Continues to Flourish
Hart County Officials issue county wide burn ban
Hart County Officials issue county wide burn ban