Kentucky to end 2022 with budget surplus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say Kentucky will end the 2022 fiscal year with a budget surplus.

The Office of State Budget Director said general fund receipts totaled $14.7 billion, which exceeded estimates by more than $900 million.

The office said in a statement that receipts grew by 14.6 percent over last year, making it the highest growth rate in 31 years.

Officials say road fund revenues totaled $1.67 billion, which was 2% more than last year, but just under estimates.

The final budget surplus will be figured when accounting records for expenditures are completed later this month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.