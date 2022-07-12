Advertisement

Not as Steamy Wednesday!

Temps near normal next several days
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front marched through Tuesday, sparking off showers and storms over mainly southern and eastern portions of the area. Expect less humid air with seasonable readings Wednesday.

Less humid for mid-week

Wednesday morning will feel more comfortable as lower humidity takes over. The nice and quiet weather lingers through the end of the week with pleasant mornings and seasonably hot afternoons. A chance of showers returns Sunday into early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid. High 91. Low 67. Winds NW at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably hot and humid. High 91. Low 67. Winds N at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 91. Low 67. Winds E at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 92

Today’s Low: 74

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 105 (1930)

Record Low: 52 (1945)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.88″ (+1.04″)

Yearly Precip: 29.30″ (+0.86″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:37 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Mold Count: Mod (6561 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Extreme (10)

Pollen: 3.4 (Low - Trees & Grass)

