A passing cold front could bring us an isolated shower or thunderstorm
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most of us stay dry for today, but some of us could see an afternoon shower or storm.
- An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible for those along and east of 65
- Lower humidity dominates for the second half of the week
- Rain chances return by the end of the weekend/start of next week
Today will be warm and muggy ahead of a cold front that could bring us a few showers or a thunderstorm. Wednesday morning will be comfortable as lower humidity takes over. The nice and quiet weather lingers through the end of the week with pleasant mornings and seasonably hot afternoons. A chance of showers returns Sunday into early next week.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated PM t/showers possible. High 91. Low 65. Winds W at 8 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit cooler. High 89. Low 67. Winds NW at 8 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably hot and humid. High 91. Low 65. Winds N at 8 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 90
Normal Low: 70
Record High Today: 105 (1930)
Record Low Today: 52 (1945)
Sunrise: 5:36 a.m.
Sunset: 8:06 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.00″
So Far This Month: 2.88″ (+1.19″)
So Far This Year: 29.30″ (+1.01″)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: Very High (8)
Pollen: 3.5 (Low - Grass)
