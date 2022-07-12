Advertisement

A passing cold front could bring us an isolated shower or thunderstorm

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most of us stay dry for today, but some of us could see an afternoon shower or storm.

  • An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible for those along and east of 65
  • Lower humidity dominates for the second half of the week
  • Rain chances return by the end of the weekend/start of next week

Today will be warm and muggy ahead of a cold front that could bring us a few showers or a thunderstorm. Wednesday morning will be comfortable as lower humidity takes over. The nice and quiet weather lingers through the end of the week with pleasant mornings and seasonably hot afternoons. A chance of showers returns Sunday into early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated PM t/showers possible. High 91. Low 65. Winds W at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit cooler. High 89. Low 67. Winds NW at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably hot and humid. High 91. Low 65. Winds N at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High Today: 105 (1930)

Record Low Today: 52 (1945)

Sunrise: 5:36 a.m.

Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.88″ (+1.19″)

So Far This Year: 29.30″ (+1.01″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen: 3.5 (Low - Grass)

