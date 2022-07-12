A passing cold front could bring us an isolated shower or thunderstorm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most of us stay dry for today, but some of us could see an afternoon shower or storm.

An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible for those along and east of 65

Lower humidity dominates for the second half of the week

Rain chances return by the end of the weekend/start of next week

Today will be warm and muggy ahead of a cold front that could bring us a few showers or a thunderstorm. Wednesday morning will be comfortable as lower humidity takes over. The nice and quiet weather lingers through the end of the week with pleasant mornings and seasonably hot afternoons. A chance of showers returns Sunday into early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated PM t/showers possible. High 91. Low 65. Winds W at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit cooler. High 89. Low 67. Winds NW at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably hot and humid. High 91. Low 65. Winds N at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High Today: 105 (1930)

Record Low Today: 52 (1945)

Sunrise: 5:36 a.m.

Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.88″ (+1.19″)

So Far This Year: 29.30″ (+1.01″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen: 3.5 (Low - Grass)

