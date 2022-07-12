Sports Connection 7-10-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mohammad Ahmad filling in for Brett Alper this week, he and Brian Webb discuss the tragedy of the home of the Scotties Baseball Richardson Stadium tragically burning down, and the end of the high school dead period.

The welcome to the stage Competitive eater and Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest participant Bartley Weaver to talk about his time in Coney Island last week and continue their football coverage with bringing on Franklin-Simpson head coach Max Chaney.

Sports Connection Interview with Bartley Weaver

Sports Connection Interview with Max Chaney

