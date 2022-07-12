Advertisement

Sports Connection 7-10-22

Sports Connection First Segment
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mohammad Ahmad filling in for Brett Alper this week, he and Brian Webb discuss the tragedy of the home of the Scotties Baseball Richardson Stadium tragically burning down, and the end of the high school dead period.

The welcome to the stage Competitive eater and Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest participant Bartley Weaver to talk about his time in Coney Island last week and continue their football coverage with bringing on Franklin-Simpson head coach Max Chaney.

Sports Connection Interview with Bartley Weaver
Sports Connection Interview with Max Chaney

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Barren County
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
New state laws take effect this week
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
Melinda Hill
CASA of South Central KY welcomes new Executive Director
Nevander Tardy and mother
Four Years Later: A mother continues coping with the loss of her son, helping others through support group

Latest News

Isenbarger & Nunn Named C-USA 2021-22 Scholar Athlete of the Year Award Winners
Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection Interview with Max Chaney
Sports Connection Interview with Max Chaney
Sports Connection Interview with Bartley Weaver
Sports Connection Interview with Bartley Weaver