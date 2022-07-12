VIDEO: Cocktails and Trails returning to Lost River Cave in August

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cocktails and Trails, presented by Tanner Deweese Paving, is returning to Lost River Cave on Aug. 5.

Cocktails, refreshments and games will be along the trail from the Carolyn Hardcastle Bride to the Cavern Nite Club.

Every dollar contributed either through ticket, sponsorship, game play, membership and the silent auction supports Lost River Cave in nature education, park trails and the conservation of ecosystems in the park.

For more information and tickets visit here.

