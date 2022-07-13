Advertisement

Bowling Green Police Identify Suspect in Preston Miller Park Robbery

Johnathan Edwards Bowling Green Police mugshot
Johnathan Edwards Bowling Green Police mugshot(Bowling Green Police Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police identified a suspect in the robbery at Preston Miller Park over the weekend.

Jonathan Edwards is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail, and is charged with Robbery, 1st degree and Unlawful Transaction with a Minor in the 2nd degree.

Bowling Green Police said during the investigation, that Edwards was developed as a suspect. After interviewing the 18 year-old, police were able to charge him and a juvenile with the robbery.

BGPD said the 18-year-old is currently lodged in the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center, and the investigation is still ongoing.

