City of Bowling Green still in negotiations for waste collection in city, county

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite announcing a previous deal for waste collection services, the City of Bowling Green is negotiating a new deal that would provide residents of Warren County effective and timely waste disposal.

In June, Warren County Fiscal Court approved a recommendation from its Solid Waste Committee to use Republic Services for waste collection in the city and county. However, after two weeks of negotiation, the city was unable to come to a resolution with Republic Services that would bring waste collection and implement a new system to the area by a July 31 deadline.

Residents in the exclusive residential franchise of Bowling Green were set to pay $20.75 for services; a $0.76 reduction from previous services.

With the city and Republic being unable to reach an agreement, the city went with a recommendation to use Scott Waste Services, LLC as the collection provider for the city and county.

The agreement with Scott Waste will include much of the same services under the proposal with Republic. This includes the collection of bulk waste, yard waste, and oversized items from the curb.

There are differences under this current agreement. For example, residents will pay $19.37 per household and be provided with two 96-gallon containers.

Stan Reagan, Environmental Planning & Assistance Coordinator for Warren County, says in relation to this agreement with Scott Waste, LLC, “We have yet to sign anything on the dotted line. We have already provided an agreement in principle to them and they will be reviewing that as we will be meeting together to see if we can get that signed.”

A significant change with the new deal would involve customers receiving the back door service.

This would be changed to curbside service. Representatives of the company will reach out to those individual homeowners using social media, direct mail, and phone calls to resolve issues that may arise. Customers with concerns are advised to be patient while waiting to be contacted.

Medical exemption forms may be available to customers with those specific needs.

Waste collection in alleys is also subject to change.

Alleys are generally small, confined spaces where automated side-loader trucks will have difficulty operating. The city also saw a lot of alleys damaged during the tornadoes that have yet to be restored which would also prove difficult for the trucks to operate.

Recycling for the county will be provided by Recyclops, a voluntary subscription based service much like Uber.

Nine special bags will be provided to customers by the service at the beginning of each month. The bags, for pre-sorted recyclables, will then be picked up every two weeks from the customer’s home. Recycling bags will be replenished as full bags are picked up.

Subscription rates can be found on their website and vary depending on the items each household wishes to recycle.

