VIDEO: CASA of SOKY hosting Volunteer Advocate Training Event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASA of South Central Kentucky is having a new training event for new recruited volunteers.

The first date of their training event is Thursday, Aug. 4.

The deadline to submit an application to become a volunteer for CASA is July 22.

As a member of CASA volunteers will advocate for a child who has experienced abuse or neglect.

They will get to know the child they serve as well as the important adults in their life.

For more information or to submit an application, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.