Advertisement

VIDEO: CASA of SOKY hosting Volunteer Advocate Training Event

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASA of South Central Kentucky is having a new training event for new recruited volunteers.

The first date of their training event is Thursday, Aug. 4.

The deadline to submit an application to become a volunteer for CASA is July 22.

As a member of CASA volunteers will advocate for a child who has experienced abuse or neglect.

They will get to know the child they serve as well as the important adults in their life.

For more information or to submit an application, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: KSP releases information in officer-involved shooting in Barren County
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Arraignment date set for Floyd Co. man accused of murdering police officers, K9
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard

Latest News

Police respond.
Glasgow police arrest 2 on drug related charges
Wreck in Tennessee backing up traffic into Kentucky.
Wreck backing up traffic on southbound I-65
CASA hosting training event
CASA holding training event
July 13 Weather Forecast
July 13 Weather Forecast