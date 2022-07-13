Fire officials try to cease fire at Scott Transit Facility in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Firefighters continue trying to put out a blaze at the Scott Transfer Facility in Russellville.

The facility is just past the Shaker Museum at South Union in Russellville.

Officials say the fire started at around 3 o’clock Tuesday morning.

Seven departments are helping extinguish the fire, but officials believe it’s going to take a couple of days to put the fire out.

”We found a large trash fire due to the amount of waste in the building, we were, you’re kind of behind the eight ball from the get go, it’s just so hard to extinguish,” says Tyler Scruggs, a captain at the Auburn Fire Department.

He adds that the hot weather is also a factor of it being so hard to extinguish.

Officials are unsure the cause of the fire right now.

This same facility experienced something similar back in 2019, it’s between Highway 73 and Pleasant View Road and they ask the public to stay away from this area until it is clear.

