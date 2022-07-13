Advertisement

Fire officials try to cease fire at Scott Transit Facility in Russellville

Firefighters respond to early morning fire at the Scott Transfer Facility
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Firefighters continue trying to put out a blaze at the Scott Transfer Facility in Russellville.

The facility is just past the Shaker Museum at South Union in Russellville.

Officials say the fire started at around 3 o’clock Tuesday morning.

Seven departments are helping extinguish the fire, but officials believe it’s going to take a couple of days to put the fire out.

”We found a large trash fire due to the amount of waste in the building, we were, you’re kind of behind the eight ball from the get go, it’s just so hard to extinguish,” says Tyler Scruggs, a captain at the Auburn Fire Department.

He adds that the hot weather is also a factor of it being so hard to extinguish.

Officials are unsure the cause of the fire right now.

This same facility experienced something similar back in 2019, it’s between Highway 73 and Pleasant View Road and they ask the public to stay away from this area until it is clear.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: KSP releases information in officer-involved shooting in Barren County
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
New state laws take effect this week
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
Green Alert out of Metcalfe County.
GREEN ALERT: Authorities search for missing veteran in Metcalfe Co.

Latest News

Multiple sinkholes found in Olde Stone Golf Course pond
Multiple sinkholes found in Olde Stone Golf Course pond
Warren County Parks and Recreation gets new security equipment
Warren County Parks and Recreation gets new security equipment
School safety
School Safety: Two districts in South Central Kentucky will not be changing their safety guidelines for next school year
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east