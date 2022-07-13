Glasgow PD receiving complaints of juveniles purchasing nicotine products

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department has reported they have received multiple complaints from parents and other community members of juveniles purchasing tobacco products, alternative nicotine products, CBD products and vapor products from local convenience stores and related businesses.

“As a result, officers recently conducted operations at these locations utilizing persons under 21 years of age to attempt to purchase these products,” the department wrote in a Facebook statement. “As a result, multiple locations in our jurisdiction have violated state and federal tobacco laws resulting in citations being issued to employees that sold these products to youths under 21 years of age. These businesses have been warned that if this continues, citations will be issued to the businesses as well which could result in large fines and possible loss of licenses to sell tobacco and vapor products to anyone.”

State fines for violations of these laws range from $100 to $500 for employees and $1,000 to $2,500 for retailers.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.