Glasgow police arrest 2 on drug related charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police Department arrested two on Tuesday for drug charges following a traffic stop.

The stop happened on Humble Avenue when police made contact with Jamie Fancher, of Knob Lick, where he told police that he had a suspended operator license and did not have a valid insurance card.

Police searched the vehicle and found needles and methamphetamine, according to reports.

Fancher was charged with driving on DUI suspended license, failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle without ignition interlock device, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle.

Courtney Jackson also was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

