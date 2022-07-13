Grayson County deputies investigating shooting

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one in critical condition.

Deputies responded to the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road on July 9 where they found Jeremy Stinnett, 43, had been shot.

He was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital where he is listed in critical condition as of Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

