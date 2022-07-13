Advertisement

Grayson County deputies investigating shooting

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one in critical condition.

Deputies responded to the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road on July 9 where they found Jeremy Stinnett, 43, had been shot.

He was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital where he is listed in critical condition as of Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

