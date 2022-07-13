Advertisement

‘It’s not work’: John Calipari meets fans in London to benefit Western KY tornado relief

Coach Cal meets fans at London Kroger
Coach Cal meets fans at London Kroger(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - John Calipari is hitting the road to connect with fans and raise money for tornado relief this summer.

His stop at Kroger in London welcomed hundreds of Wildcat fans to take pictures and get autographs from the Hall of Fame coach.

Coach Cal is also using this tour to collect signatures from fans. This season, he plans to carry a rolled-up program filled with messages from Big Blue Nation as a tribute to Joe B. Hall.

The tour will visit Georgetown on July 14, Somerset on July 15 and conclude in Morehead on July 16.

