Advertisement

Judge strikes down law changing ethics commission selections

(KTVF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge has struck down a measure that would weaken Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s appointment authority.

The measure aimed to shift power to Republican officials to select a majority of members to the Executive Branch Ethics Commission.

Jefferson Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin ruled Monday.

He said the measure “diminishes and diverts” the governor’s constitutional duty to ensure the executive branch ethics code is “faithfully executed.”

He said that by shifting appointment authority away from the governor, the law empowered other constitutional officers who aren’t “charged with that same constitutional duty.

The GOP-dominated legislature passed the measure this year over Beshear’s veto.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: KSP releases information in officer-involved shooting in Barren County
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Arraignment date set for Floyd Co. man accused of murdering police officers, K9
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard

Latest News

July 13 Weather Forecast
July 13 Weather Forecast
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
Warren County Parks upgrades security after losing over $25,000 in equipment
Warren County Parks and Recreation gets new security equipement
One Kentucky hospital upgraded its Diagnostic Imaging Services
Kentucky hospital receives "Lung Cancer Screening Designation"