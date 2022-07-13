Judge strikes down law changing ethics commission selections

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge has struck down a measure that would weaken Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s appointment authority.

The measure aimed to shift power to Republican officials to select a majority of members to the Executive Branch Ethics Commission.

Jefferson Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin ruled Monday.

He said the measure “diminishes and diverts” the governor’s constitutional duty to ensure the executive branch ethics code is “faithfully executed.”

He said that by shifting appointment authority away from the governor, the law empowered other constitutional officers who aren’t “charged with that same constitutional duty.

The GOP-dominated legislature passed the measure this year over Beshear’s veto.

