Advertisement

Judge: Subway can be sued over ‘100% tuna’ claims

A judge decided Subway can be sued over claims the tuna it sells isn't actually tuna.
A judge decided Subway can be sued over claims the tuna it sells isn't actually tuna.(Subway via MGN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Have you ever bought a tuna sandwich from Subway?

The sandwich chain says it’s “100% tuna,” but some people think that claim is a little fishy.

Last year, two people filed a lawsuit in California saying Subway’s tuna partially or wholly lacks tuna as an ingredient and that it’s other types of fish.

Subway pushed back, saying the non-tuna DNA could have been from eggs in mayonnaise or the result of cross-contact with other ingredients.

On Tuesday, the judge in the case said it’s too soon to accept Subway’s argument and the lawsuit against the sandwich chain can move forward.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: KSP releases information in officer-involved shooting in Barren County
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
New state laws take effect this week
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
Green Alert out of Metcalfe County.
GREEN ALERT: Authorities search for missing veteran in Metcalfe Co.

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden waves as she speaks during a tour of a health facility, July 1, 2022, in...
Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir
Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to...
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south
Police in Louisiana reports the body of a missing 2-year-old, Ezekiel Harry, was found in a...
Missing 2-year-old’s body found in trash can; boy’s mother, her boyfriend arrested, police say
Multiple sinkholes found in Olde Stone Golf Course pond
Multiple sinkholes found in Olde Stone Golf Course pond