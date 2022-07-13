KSP confirms one dead after dump truck collides with train in Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police confirmed that one person is dead after a dump truck collided with a moving train on State Quarry Road in Cave City.

Police said the accident happened around 3 this afternoon, and the driver of the dump truck was confirmed dead. No one on the train was hurt.

As of 6:55 p.m., the roadway is clear.

