Advertisement

KSP confirms one dead after dump truck collides with train in Cave City

KSP
KSP
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police confirmed that one person is dead after a dump truck collided with a moving train on State Quarry Road in Cave City.

Police said the accident happened around 3 this afternoon, and the driver of the dump truck was confirmed dead. No one on the train was hurt.

As of 6:55 p.m., the roadway is clear.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Warren District Judge involved in crash
Report: Alcohol a factor in three-vehicle crash involving retired Judge Sam Potter
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: KSP releases information in officer-involved shooting in Barren County
Wreck in Tennessee backing up traffic into Kentucky.
UPDATE: Traffic flow restored after wreck backs up traffic on southbound I-65
Accident
Cave City woman killed in wreck on KY 90 in Cumberland County

Latest News

Blood shortage causing crisis for suppliers, hospitals
Blood shortage causing crisis for suppliers, hospitals
Retired District Court Judge Sam Potter involved in three car accident that has alcohol as a...
Allen County Crash has alcohol listed as a factor
The city of Bowling Green is still negotiating an agreement for waste collection services in...
City of Bowling Green still in negotiations for waste collection in city, county
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high