Lower humidity for a wonderfully sunny Wednesday

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some showers and storms passed by yesterday and now we are feeling lower humidity.

  • Lower humidity lingers through the end of the week
  • Hotter, more humid weather Saturday
  • Rain chances return Sunday into early next week

This morning is feeling more comfortable as lower humidity takes over. The nice and quiet weather lingers through the end of the week with pleasant mornings and seasonably hot afternoons. A chance of showers returns Sunday into early next week.

