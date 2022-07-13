Medical Center at Caverna receives lung cancer screening center designation

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center at Caverna has recently been designated a Lung Cancer Screening Center by the American College of Radiology.

In a statement, the hospital said the ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center designation is a voluntary program that recognizes facilities that have committed to practice safe, effective diagnostic care for individuals at the highest risk for lung cancer.

In order to receive this elite distinction, hospitals must be accredited by the ACR in computed tomography (CT) in the chest module, undergo a rigorous assessment of its lung cancer screening protocol and infrastructure, and facilities must have procedures in place for follow-up patient care like counseling and smoking cessation programs.

In 2021, the hospital upgraded its diagnostic imaging services and earned ACR accreditation in CT.

“Lung cancer is a community health issue impacting Hart County and all of Kentucky, and the Medical Center at Caverna is committed to increasing lung cancer screenings to safe more lives,” stated Alan Alexander, Vice President and Administrator of the Medical Center at Caverna.

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths.

“The low-dose lung cancer screening is a quick, painless tool that can help individuals who have no symptoms detect lung cancer early and often times is covered at low or no cost to the patient by insurance,” said Brittany Waddle, Radiology Manager. “Over the past year, The Medical Center at Caverna has added diagnostic imaging services that previously people in our county would have had to travel to receive. It’s wonderful to see the positive improvements in our facility for the benefit of our community.”

However, the Medical Center at Caverna said lung cancer screening with low-dose CT scans, and appropriate follow-up care significantly reduces lung cancer deaths.

The hospital is currently offering low-dose CT lung cancer screenings free of charge for individuals 50 to 80 years old with a 20 pack-year smoking history and currently smokes or has quit within the past 15 years. A 20 year-pack smoking history is defined as a pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years.

For more information about low-dose lung cancer screenings, contact The Medical Center at Caverna at 270-786-6644 or visit the Med Center Health website.

