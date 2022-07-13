Advertisement

Multiple sinkholes found in Olde Stone Golf Course pond

By Sarah Walters
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Olde Stone Golf Course got a rude awakening Sunday morning, finding the water levels in their pond receding rapidly.

Workers at the golf course drained the pond and found indents of three different sinkholes.

The sinkholes were promptly dug out and filled with cement and red clay, with liners expected to be put down tomorrow.

“In my work, I’ve seen a lot of sinkholes and we fixed a lot of them. It’s just the area around Bowling Green,” said Olde Stone owner and developer, Jim Scott, “It’s just full of sinkholes.”

Scott said the pond should be filled up by Thursday.

Scott added that he doesn’t expect the sinkholes to have any effect on the junior girl’s golf tournament, set to kick off at Olde Stone this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

