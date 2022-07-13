Pet of the Week: Piper

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Piper is an 8 year old female Treeing Walker Coonhound, who came from the recent torture/abuse case in Edmonson County. Piper is the sweetest girl who seems to get along with other dogs and LOVES humans. She is heartworm negative and is up to date on all vaccines, but has not yet been spayed. She will be spayed before going home! We would love to see this girl go to an indoor home as she has lived her last 8 years in pain and distress. Piper is one of the 3 hounds we still have left for adoption and is ready to find her forever! For more information about how you can adopt Piper or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS

