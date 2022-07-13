Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Piper

Piper is available for adoption at the BGWC Humane Society
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Piper is an 8 year old female Treeing Walker Coonhound, who came from the recent torture/abuse case in Edmonson County. Piper is the sweetest girl who seems to get along with other dogs and LOVES humans. She is heartworm negative and is up to date on all vaccines, but has not yet been spayed. She will be spayed before going home! We would love to see this girl go to an indoor home as she has lived her last 8 years in pain and distress. Piper is one of the 3 hounds we still have left for adoption and is ready to find her forever! For more information about how you can adopt Piper or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: KSP releases information in officer-involved shooting in Barren County
Wreck in Tennessee backing up traffic into Kentucky.
UPDATE: Traffic flow restored after wreck backs up traffic on southbound I-65
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Multiple sinkholes found in Olde Stone Golf Course pond
Multiple sinkholes found in Olde Stone Golf Course pond

Latest News

July 13 Weather Forecast
Lower humidity for a wonderfully sunny Wednesday
Temps to stay near normal for awhile
Not as Steamy Wednesday!
July 12 Weather Forecast
A passing cold front could bring us an isolated shower or thunderstorm
Christmas in July events held for families in Bremen and Dawson Springs
Christmas in July events held for people impacted by Dec. tornadoes