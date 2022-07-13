Report: Alcohol a factor in three-vehicle crash involving retired Judge Sam Potter

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has learned additional details about a three-vehicle collision that happened in June which involved retired District Court Judge Sam Potter.

In a newly obtained report, officials listed alcohol as a ‘human factor’ for Potter and individual(s) involved in one other car.

According to the initial report, Potter was driving a 2007 Toyota Tundra that was involved in a crash with a 2002 Nissan Frontier operated by Matias Pacheco and a 2006 Scion XB operated by Codi Shocklee.

Pacheco, who had a passenger and two juveniles in his car, told responding deputies that they were traveling south on Barren River Dam Road when Potter, who was traveling in the opposite direction, crossed the centerline and hit the front of their car.

Potter’s car then reportedly hit Shocklee’s vehicle head-on, which was also traveling southbound. Shocklee was flown to the hospital for injuries.

The report states that Potter said, “he did not remember what happened or what caused the collision.” He was also flown to the hospital for injuries.

Pacheco, his passenger, and the children in his car were not injured.

The latest report goes on to list alcohol as a ‘human factor’ for both Potter and Shocklee.

According to Kentucky Court Net, charges have not been filed at this time. The current condition of Shocklee and Potter is also unknown at this time.

