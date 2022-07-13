School Safety: Two districts in South Central Kentucky will not be changing their safety guidelines for next school year

Ky. (WBKO) - For many, the start of the school year is just weeks away and with the most recent elementary school shooting still on people’s minds, they may be asking if the schools in our area are changing anything in their safety measures.

The most recent school shooting in Uvalde Texas marked the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, behind Sandy Hook Elementary.

With such a horrific outcome, we asked Warren County Public School and Simpson County Schools if they were changing any of their safety guidelines.

“We have secure vestibules, you have to get buzzed in anytime you come into any of our schools, you will also have to present your driver’s license that will get scanned through a system called Raptor that does a quick background check on any of our visitors who ever come into the buildings,” says Jason Kupchella, Assistant Superintendent and COO of WCPS.

“We’re not, you know, we’re not changing, right now, we’re not changing any of those procedures. But we have, we had our board approve in June, to hire for more school resource officers. So we’re gonna, we’re gonna have four new, we’ll have a total of five school resource officers. We’ll have one in every school,” says Tim Schlosser, superintendent of Simpson County Schools.

Both school districts say they are keeping their current guidelines and are always looking for ways to improve the safety of the students.

“We also have drills that are practice that every single one of our schools, we have the our lead SRO is actually John Clark, he actually oversees that whole process and make sure that the schools are doing those on a routine basis,” adds Kupchella.

“Just because we put a school resource officer in a school, in every school, doesn’t mean that there’s still not, you know, something couldn’t happen, but we feel like it really reduces the chance of having an issue,” said Schlosser.

And while nothing much is changing, both school districts say they’re staying committed to the parents and the community.

“We offer a what’s called a suitor survey that we give out every every year that we’re they’re allowed to give us comments and anything that they feel. We have a safety committee that is made up of staff members, also first responders, parents, people like that,” Kupchella also says.

“Safety is, you know, one of our number one priorities, you know, parents send their kids to school and expect us to keep them safe and return them home. But it’s a community effort. This is not, you know, this is going to take everybody working diligently together to make sure that we’re as safe as possible,” says Schlosser.

He also adds that they try to encourage their students to be outspoken that if they see something out of the ordinary to say something.

“Being aware of our surroundings and trying to make sure that that we create the safest place as possible,” he adds.

We also reached out to Bowling Green City Schools and they say as of now their safety guidelines will not be changing.

Warren County Students’ first day of school is August 10th.

Simpson County Schools first day is August 17th.

