Staying Seasonable Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was WONDERFUL! Expect similar conditions Thursday with humidity levels staying in check, for now.

Near normal temps for awhile

The rest of our work week features more sunshine by day and mainly clear skies at night to with seasonably warm readings. Thursday and Friday won’t be all that humid. However, by Saturday, things start feeling stickier. We have a small chance for a bit of rain late Friday night, with a better opportunity at getting wet on Sunday.

Next week begins unsettled with storm chances Monday into Tuesday. By Wednesday, all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This snuffs out decent rain chances and brings hotter temps back to the area! Highs will climb back into the mid 90s late in the period.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably hot. High 91. Low 67. Winds N at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably hot. High 91. Low 67. Winds NE at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and more humid. High 92. Low 70. Winds S at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 68

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 105 (1936)

Record Low: 55 (1918)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.88″ (+0.91″)

Yearly Precip: 29.30″ (+0.73″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:37 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 27 / Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Mold Count: Mod (6880 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Extreme (10)

Pollen: 2.9 (Low - Trees & Grass)

