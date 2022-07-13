Warren County Parks and Recreation gets new security equipment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over the past month, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation has been the victim of several crimes.

“We’ve had a series of thefts in vandalism, criminal mischief incidents, we’ve had some patron incidents with behavioral kind of infractions,” said Warren County Parks and Recreation Director, Chris Kummer.

Now, the parks department has decided to take action, requesting and granted permission from the Warren County Fiscal Court to purchase almost $30,000 in various security measures.

“It includes physical deterrence measures at some of our parks,” Kummer explained, “Locations, cameras, video, audio related systems, lighting, and other measures that are integrated in that to help provide for safer play spaces.”

Likewise, Kummer said parks have been working closely with the Warren County Sheriff’s office.

“They’re doing an amazing job of helping to keep our parks safe, investigating all these different incidents,” Kummer said, “We also have a parks police program through the Sheriff’s Office, and our parks deputy John Bailey has been extremely busy helping us.”

Kummer is hopeful that with the new measures, it will be easier to stay constantly vigilant of all parks.

“We’ll be able to have a lot better picture of different things that may occur both after hours, during hours, and at all of our facilities,” he said.

Above all else, Kummer said he wants to be sure he’s using taxpayer money diligently.

Kummer said the public shouldn’t worry but should be cautious when at parks. He advises locking car doors, not leaving valuables in visible spots in vehicles, and following that age-old saying: if you see something, say something.

“We want the public to be vigilant and to help us make the parks and all of our community, a safer place where everybody can feel safe and come out, recreate, and have a good time.”

Those who see something suspicious at parks are asked to alert staff immediately.

Witnesses can also contact Parks and Rec, as well as the authorities, online.

