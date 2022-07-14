Crime Stoppers: Apartment Burglary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On June 21, 2022 Bowling Green Police responded to a burglary complaint at an apartment complex.

Officers say a woman told them she had returned to her apartment, to find several items missing from her home... including a small safe, along with jewelry and a purse. The safe contained a significant amount of cash and personal documents.

A neighboring apartment’s doorbell camera caught a “person of interest” going to the victim’s door. The man is seen approaching the door and ringing the doorbell before the video clip stops.

The man was wearing blue jean shorts, a light green long sleeve tee shirt, a black hat, and a face mask.

