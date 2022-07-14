Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Apartment Burglary

South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
By Gene Birk
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On June 21, 2022 Bowling Green Police responded to a burglary complaint at an apartment complex.

Officers say a woman told them she had returned to her apartment, to find several items missing from her home... including a small safe, along with jewelry and a purse. The safe contained a significant amount of cash and personal documents.

A neighboring apartment’s doorbell camera caught a “person of interest” going to the victim’s door. The man is seen approaching the door and ringing the doorbell before the video clip stops.

The man was wearing blue jean shorts, a light green long sleeve tee shirt, a black hat, and a face mask.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

