Edmonson County Schools pushback starting day because of HVAC pipes at high school

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Schools’ out just a bit longer for students in the Edmonson County School District. After those with the school noticed a problem with the HVAC pipes at the high school and the parking lot.

“Our contractors, our construction managers have been super in laying out a plan to where we can have this done where kids can walk in August 31. And, and our schools will be safe, they’ll be clean, and then they’ll be energy efficient,” says Brian Alexander the superintendent at Edmonson County Schools.

“The issue is in the low areas where the pipes, elbow down, we have a great deal of sediment in those pipes, really fine, granular material that has stocked up the pipes. And for us to spend the amount of money that we’re spending on trying to make our make, our HVAC, more efficient, it’s not going to be more efficient unless we are able to correct this problem,” adds Alexander.

The new plan extends summer break but also makes changes to the length of the school day.

“We have extended the time of each school’s instructional time by 20 minutes and this does not, this is not going to affect our fall break, our spring break, or Christmas break or Thanksgiving break and it’s not going to affect the last day of school,” he also says.

Those with the school have been trying to start the new construction project at the high school, but as of now it has also been delayed.

“We discovered this problem, because we were trying to do something to make our schools better for our kids and our teachers and those that come into our schools. And unfortunately, this is a little setback, but we’ve been able to develop a really good plan,” said Alexander.

He is optimistic about getting the problem fixed and eventually starting the school year strong.

