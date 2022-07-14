Advertisement

Fort Dearborn announces rebranding, job creation

(WITN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fort Dearborn announced Thursday a rebrand of its company, which coincides with its $4.8M investment in new equipment and the creation of 60 new jobs for the community. Its new name will be Multi-Color Corporation.

Multi-Color Corporation has rebranded its facility in the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park with its new logo.

The company’s new job creation and investment will have a significant economic impact on the region that will exceed $107 million over the next decade and will support an additional 87 jobs in the community.

“The investment MCC is making in our Bowling Green facility is attributed to the superior, customer-focused team here. The confidence to make this the facility of choice, to deliver business results and customer satisfaction, provides long-term stability for our team members and the community,” said William Lennox Jr., General Manager of Multi-Color Corporation in Bowling Green.

“Multi-Color Corporation has been a long-standing member of our business community, with the national brand having been in existence for over 100 years,” said Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “We are so grateful for companies who continue to create great jobs for our citizens and whose investments help shape the landscape of our community.”

