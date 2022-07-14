Fountain Row kick-off countdown begins

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Historic Downtown Bowling Green will transform into Fountain Row on Friday.

Telia Butler, Downtown Development Coordinator, says, ”This is your chance to explore more of downtown and do it in a more relaxed atmosphere.”

The goal of Fountain Row is to bring residents and visitors to see all of what Downtown Bowling Green has to offer.

“Downtown could see more tourist-driven events, more tourism events, and we could expect to see growth in businesses, new businesses coming to town,” she adds.

Officials are adamant about making downtown a better workforce destination.

Butler explains, “People who want to do that crave these kind of amenities in their downtown. It’s very vibrant, it’s very energetic, and it creates a whole other layer to the downtown experience that they want.”

Customers can purchase and take out alcoholic drinks in designated to-go cups from participating licensed businesses within its boundaries.

Butler explains the rules of the EDC saying, “You can go into one of these 19 bars and restaurants participating on any Friday or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and order a drink to-go, and you’ll be able to carry your drink in a Fountain Row cup around any of this area. It extends all the way from the Ballpark/SKyPAC area through Fountain Square up through Heritage Trail all the way to the block of Mellow Mushroom right now.”

Some businesses in the EDC have concerns as to how the launch will go safety-wise.

Bobby Mosely, owner of a business in Fountain Square, says, “I guess it’s security because we see a lot of people that drink around here already. I haven’t seen any good come out of it yet.”

Officials say they are doing everything possible to make sure everyone is safe and areas are clean.

Butler says, “We’re trying every possible avenue that we can come up with and that our stakeholders have told us about so far when it comes to education and cleanliness and safety are the same thing.”

City officials say this will be a learning curve, but they are excited and will take all feedback from the community to find solutions to any issues that occur.

Kick-off begins at 3 p.m. Friday with a ribbon cutting followed by giveaways and live music.

For more access to rules and interactive maps, visit the Fountain Row website.

