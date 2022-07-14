Glasgow Police cite several tobacco stores for underage sales

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several businesses in Glasgow were cited earlier today for providing tobacco products to persons under 21 years of age.

“We had received some complaints from parents and other community members that some of the local convenience stores and tobacco stores had been selling tobacco products, alternative tobacco products, byproducts, CBD products to individuals that were under 21 years of age,” explained Detective Sergeant, Aaron Cowan.

Employees who sold to underage patrons were given fines, and businesses were warned that if underage sales were to continue, they would be fined as well.

“The fine for the employees that continue to sell to minors, starts at $100, upwards of $500,” Cowan said, “The fine for retailers is quite a bit more substantial to that.”

Cowan said that those who do continue to sell to those under 21, could face punishment on a federal level.

“Other agencies in the state and at the federal level that could be contacted, if these complaints still continue to occur, that will levy more strict penalties than what we will be able to give.”

For cases like this, Cowan said it’s better to investigate multiple stores at once, rather than with every call.

“That way, we can better utilize our time and resources to combat the issue.”

Cowan added that police did not enjoy fining employees, but they had a job to do.

“Unfortunately,” Cowan said, “We were trying to keep the youths from attaining these products.”

Those who are buying underage could also see fines if the behavior persists.

“I would refrain from doing that,” Cowan said, “At some point, the youths could be charged for attempting to obtain these products.”

Above all else, Cowan said he wants to keep those involved safe.

“We also want to keep the youths of our community safe, and want the parents to know that we are trying to keep their interests as mine in mind as well.”

Those who know of or have concerns that a store is selling to users under 21 are asked to contact their local authorities.

