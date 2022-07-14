Advertisement

If you liked yesterday’s weather, you’ll love today!

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today will be another seasonably pleasant day!

  • Lower humidity lingers
  • Rain chances return this weekend
  • Unsettled weather carries into next week

The rest of our work week features more sunshine by day and mainly clear skies at night to with seasonably warm readings. Today and Friday won’t be all that humid. However, by Saturday, things start feeling stickier. We have a small chance for a bit of rain late Friday night, with a better opportunity at getting wet on Sunday.

Next week begins unsettled with storm chances Monday into Tuesday. By Wednesday, all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This snuffs out decent rain chances and brings hotter temps back to the area! Highs will climb back into the mid 90s late in the period.

