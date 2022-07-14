Advertisement

Jury awards social worker $2M for retaliation claim

(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HEBRON, Ky. (AP) - A jury has found in favor of a state social worker who filed a lawsuit claiming he was mistreated by supervisors after reporting problems with dozens of cases.

The Courier Journal reported jurors in Boone County Circuit Court awarded Tim Williams $2 million in damages after a trial last week.

The lawsuit said Williams experienced retaliation and harassment after he reported concerns in 2015 about 93 cases of alleged child abuse or neglect had been misplaced and not investigated for months.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services, which includes social services, said in a statement that officials disagree with the verdict and are reviewing legal options.

