KLC presents grants to City of Bowling Green, BGMU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky League of Cities staff presented 2022 Safety Grants and Cybersecurity Preparedness Grants to the City of Bowling Green and Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.

KLC announced the Cybersecurity Preparedness Grant in November to provide liability policyholders funds for various preventive measures.

Bowling Green representatives thanked KLC and stressed the positive impact the funds will have on their community.

“Like any agency that uses the internet, the City of Bowling Green must work to protect its data. We are grateful to the Kentucky League of Cities for the cybersecurity grants that will help us protect our information,” Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott said. “We are also pleased to receive the safety grants to help keep our employees safe while on the job.”

KLC President and Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott stressed the importance of data security and KLC’s role in the process.

“Cities face unique challenges in protecting the data they collect. As an advocate for city governments and an insurance provider for cities and organizations that serve them, KLC has a great interest in seeing that every city has basic protection,” he said. “The KLC Cybersecurity Preparedness Grant program will help our insurance members implement systems to keep their sensitive data safe.”

