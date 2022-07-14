Advertisement

A Little Hotter Heading into the Weekend!

Storm chances climb Sunday
By Shane Holinde
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Spotty showers and thunderstorms returned to the region this afternoon, courtesy of a weak upper-air disturbance. Rain chances stay small through the next two days, but it will be HOT!

Plenty of heat showing up in the forecast

Friday and Saturday will feature highs in the low-to-mid 90s with just a slight chance for a little rain Friday night. Overnights will be warmer and muggier. Sunday holds a better shot at beneficial rainfall, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected.

Next week begins unsettled with storm chances Monday into Tuesday. By Wednesday, all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This snuffs out decent rain chances and brings hotter temps back to the area! Highs will climb back into the mid 90s late in the period.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably hot. High 93. Low 67. Winds NW at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and more humid. High 94. Low 72. Winds SW at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 90. Low 72. Winds S at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 93

Today’s Low: 68

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 105 (1936)

Record Low: 50 (1975)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.88″ (+0.76″)

Yearly Precip: 29.30″ (+0.58″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:38 a.m.

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 27 / Small Particulate Matter: 46)

Mold Count: Mod (6836 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Extreme (10)

Pollen: 3.2 (Low - Trees & Grass)

