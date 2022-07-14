MT. Zion Baptist Church is hosting its Second Back to School Block Party

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - MT. Zion Baptist Church is hosting another Back to School Bash after hosting a very successful one last year.

MT. Zion is working in conjunction with the Bowling Green Police Department to put on the affair.

There will be door prizes, games and school supplies given away.

Johnalma Barnett, Coordinator and Member of MT Zion Baptist Church, also informed the public during our interview that they will also be giving away Xbox gaming consoles to some lucky attendees.

The 2nd Annual Back to School Block Party will be held on Saturday, July 30th from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at 175 Graham Avenue.

You can find more information on their Facebook page.

