National T-Bucket Alliance cruises through Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Drivers in Bowling Green drivers probably saw quite a few unique-looking hot rods out on the streets today.

The National T-Bucket Alliance is in town for its annual meeting. First, some may be wondering what a T-Bucket is.

A T-Bucket is a modified version of the Ford Model-T that was in production from 1915 to 1927.

Specifically, the T-Bucket was created and named by Norm Grabowski in the 1950′s. His car, Lightning Bug, was featured on the television show 77 Sunset Strip.

Since then, the popularity of the car has spawned a movement that is not just limited to the United States. The T-bucket has a worldwide following.

Members of the National T-Bucket Alliance gather every summer to share their love of the vehicle with each other and the general public. While the towns they visit are rarely the same every year, the faces and the cars are familiar.

Rolla Hessel, a member of the NTBA says of the annual event “They started out as a three-day event and we’ve grown to a week because, for all of us it’s not about our cars at all, it’s about getting together with people who have really become family to us.”

Hessel also encourages the public to come to interact with them and ask about their cars, “Please come through and drive, see the cars, you’ll see us sitting over in the shade. We’re just sitting and visiting and catching up on the last year.”

If you see a car with modified beer kegs as reserve fuel tanks, that’s Hessel. And if you ask him, you might get to take a ride.

The event closes off for Bowling Green on Saturday.

The NTBA will have a car show of all T-Buckets. Roughly 85-100 cars will be on display in the parking lot of the Sloan Convention Center.

