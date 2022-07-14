NCM announces plans for $2.4 million in improvements

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum announced plans for $2.4 million in improvements to the Museum’s Motorsports Park.

In December 2021, the NCM Motorsports Park was damaged when an EF-3 tornado touched down in Bowling Green.

The National Corvette Museum and its board of directors decided to leverage the circumstances of the tornado to create opportunity.

Instead of restoring the Motorsports Park to pre-tornado conditions, the National Corvette Museum is planning significant improvements to the park’s facilities.

“The National Corvette Museum, along with our board of directors, looked at the extent of the damage to the Motorsports Park and decided to find the silver lining in a really difficult circumstance,” National Corvette Museum President and CEO Sharon Brawner said of the planned improvements. “The improvements we have planned will take our already world-class racing facility to the next level, including much-needed indoor and outdoor event spaces, bar and restaurant offerings in our track observation areas, and upgraded garage facilities.”

The NCM Motorsports Park will remain open during construction, and the project is currently slated for completion by early 2024.

More information on the NCM Motorsports Park can be found at MotorsportsPark.org.

