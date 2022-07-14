Paul Sanderford gives thoughts on changes in college basketball today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s no shortage of discussion surrounding the transfer portal and name, image and likeness (NIL).

Coaches, former and current, have presented varying opinions on these subjects. Former Lady Topper Paul Sanderford hasn’t shyed away from giving his opinion on the matter, especially the transfer portal.

“I’m not a fan of the transfer portal at all. I think, again, kids make a decision to go to school and play for a certain coach. Now, if that coach leaves, I can see the ability to transfer. But if that coach stays at the program, then then I think the kids should have to stay to I think they make that commitment,” Sanderford said.

When speaking on the issue of NIL endorsements and deals, he says that while some players may benefit from these deals, overall, he thinks this makes for a “lopsides” ordeal.

“The mighty dollar has taken over. And the Power 5 team are, you know, better than any other teams right now. It’s almost impossible to get to the level that Western Kentucky men were back in the day or, or the women were back in the day,” Sanderford said.

There lies a lot of truth to that. His Lady Toppers haven’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 2000 and only have seven appearances in the big dance in the last two decades. As for the men, they haven’t won a C-USA title and haven’t been to the big dance since 2013.

Nonetheless, Sanderford has high hopes for the Lady Toppers but says he’s pragmatic as well.

“Our goal was to go to the Final Four every year, and it was a totally different time and a totally different goal. I think the idea of making the Final Four or is is is a little far-fetched right now,” Sanderford said.

