Simpson County students learn about soil-free gardening

Soil Free Gardening in Simpson County Schools
By William Battle
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson County Conservation District partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to purchase and install three hydroponic garden towers in Franklin schools.

The money came from a $5,000 Environmental Education Stewardship grant from the TVA.

Michelle Estes, District Operations Manager for the Simpson County Conservation District, explained what classrooms had access to the gardening towers. “In one of our schools, it’s first through third grade. They are actually part of the STEM program. Then we have it in third and fourth grade, and we have it at Franklin-Simpson High School.”

Students from the Simpson Elementary School STLP Team (Science Technology Leadership Program) assembled their tower and started their plants from seeds.

The students learned how to tend to their plants, monitor water quality, and harvest. The plants that they grew in class were served as a salad at the Simpson County Conservation Banquet where they presented their Tower Garden Project to guests.

The grant also made it possible for the district to sponsor the City/Farm Agricultural Breakfast, the Hometown Harvest Dinner, and the BooFest/Fall Agriculture Festival.

