Advertisement

United Way of Southern Kentucky gives over $585,000 in local investments

Money was disbursed among various education, health, and income safety net programs in Warren...
Money was disbursed among various education, health, and income safety net programs in Warren County.(wbko)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way of Southern Kentucky announced over $585,000 in investments in local programs this afternoon.

In total, $968,514 will be invested across the Barren River Area Development District.

Money was disbursed among various education, health, and income safety net programs in Warren County.

“We’re grateful to all the companies who conduct payroll deduction campaigns to every individual who has given at any level,” said United Way of Southern Kentucky Chairman, Steve Pankey, “To all the volunteers who spent countless hours reviewing grants to make sure that every dollar we had, every penny we had, was stretched as far as it could go.”

Some of the local programs given grants were the Family Enrichment Center, Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green, and Refuge Bowling Green.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Warren District Judge involved in crash
Report: Alcohol a factor in three-vehicle crash involving retired Judge Sam Potter
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: KSP releases information in officer-involved shooting in Barren County
Wreck in Tennessee backing up traffic into Kentucky.
UPDATE: Traffic flow restored after wreck backs up traffic on southbound I-65
Accident
Cave City woman killed in wreck on KY 90 in Cumberland County

Latest News

Employees who sold to underage patrons were given fines, and businesses were warned that if...
Glasgow Police cite several tobacco stores for underage sales
KSP
KSP confirms one dead after dump truck collides with train in Cave City
Retired District Court Judge Sam Potter involved in three car accident that has alcohol as a...
Allen County Crash has alcohol listed as a factor
The city of Bowling Green is still negotiating an agreement for waste collection services in...
City of Bowling Green still in negotiations for waste collection in city, county