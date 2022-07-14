United Way of Southern Kentucky gives over $585,000 in local investments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way of Southern Kentucky announced over $585,000 in investments in local programs this afternoon.

In total, $968,514 will be invested across the Barren River Area Development District.

Money was disbursed among various education, health, and income safety net programs in Warren County.

“We’re grateful to all the companies who conduct payroll deduction campaigns to every individual who has given at any level,” said United Way of Southern Kentucky Chairman, Steve Pankey, “To all the volunteers who spent countless hours reviewing grants to make sure that every dollar we had, every penny we had, was stretched as far as it could go.”

Some of the local programs given grants were the Family Enrichment Center, Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green, and Refuge Bowling Green.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.