Warren County Regional Jail gets new drug detection device

Warren County jail receives new drug detection device to keep harmful drugs out of their facility
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new device at the Warren County Regional Jail will help to keep harmful drugs out of the facility.

The jail has purchased a new drug detection device, the MX-908C Drug Detection Device.

The new device will help in investigations and will also aid in reducing the chances of getting illegal drugs inside and having inmates overdose.

“But this device specifically is about trace amounts, trace evidence detection and so this machine, we can take a surface or a piece of mail or other item and collect a trace evidence sample from it and then this machine will tell us if there are narcotics present,” says Warren County Jailer, Stephen Harmon.

Harmon says they’ll be getting their new device in the coming weeks, he adds that although it was a costly expense, you can’t put a price on life.

The price of the device is over $67,000, and will be paid with the jail’s canteen funds, an account that the jail controls with fiscal court oversight and is made up of commissions and contracts that are within the jail.

Harmon adds that, “we pay for things that benefit the inmate, things that enhance the inmates well being, we pay for a lot of our reentry projects and classes with that money, but also safety and security projects, adding cameras, things that help keep inmates and staff safe within the facility.”

