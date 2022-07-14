Advertisement

Woman critically injured after car crashes into electrical box

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating after a speeding car crashed into an electrical box near downtown.

Police responded to the area of 376 Pascoe Boulevard around 7 p.m. Wednesday night for a single-vehicle crash.

According to a report, officers located 21-year-old Janasia Talley of Indiana, unconscious in the passenger seat. Talley was extracted from the car and flown to Vanderbilt Hospital.

One witness stated that they saw the car speed around the corner, overcorrect and then crash into an electrical box, causing a fire to break out.

The driver, James Bush of Indiana, was not injured. Police say there were not any drugs or alcohol in sight on the scene of the crash.

