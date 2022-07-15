Advertisement

Beshear: ‘Enough credit to go around’ for budget surpluses

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says there’s “enough credit to go around” for Kentucky’s record-setting budget surpluses during his term.

On Monday, the state said General Fund receipts in the past fiscal year grew at the highest rate in 31 years.

The surge left the state with its second-largest surplus ever - surpassed only by last year’s amount.

Beshear said it’s another sign of economic momentum under his stewardship.

Republican House Speaker David Osborne pushed back.

Osborne says the surplus stems from the GOP-led legislature’s “sound fiscal policies and responsible tax reforms.”

Beshear said Thursday there’s “enough credit to go around.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Woman critically injured after car crashes into electrical box
A central Kentucky man is in a lot of trouble after police say he led them on a chase...on a...
Man riding tractor led officers on chase through Ky. golf course, police say
KSP
KSP confirms one dead after dump truck collides with train in Cave City
Former Warren District Judge involved in crash
Report: Alcohol a factor in three-vehicle crash involving retired Judge Sam Potter
WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again

Latest News

July 15 Weather Forecast
July 15 Weather Forecast
Governor updates efforts to overcome town’s water shortage
Franklin Elem. Host 'Popsicles with the Principal'
Franklin Elem. Hosts 'Popsicles with the Principal'
Fountain Row-Entertainment Destination Center
Fountain Row kick-off countdown begins