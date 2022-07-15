Beshear: ‘Enough credit to go around’ for budget surpluses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says there’s “enough credit to go around” for Kentucky’s record-setting budget surpluses during his term.

On Monday, the state said General Fund receipts in the past fiscal year grew at the highest rate in 31 years.

The surge left the state with its second-largest surplus ever - surpassed only by last year’s amount.

Beshear said it’s another sign of economic momentum under his stewardship.

Republican House Speaker David Osborne pushed back.

Osborne says the surplus stems from the GOP-led legislature’s “sound fiscal policies and responsible tax reforms.”

Beshear said Thursday there’s “enough credit to go around.”

