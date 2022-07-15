Dry today ahead of showers & storms chances returning for the weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a pleasant week for summer standards. The heat & humidity build this weekend ahead of the chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Hot sunshine and more humidity

Scattered showers and storms by Sunday

Unsettled weather could linger into early next week

Today and tomorrow will feature highs in the low-to-mid 90s with just a slight chance for a little rain tonight. Overnights will be warmer and muggier. Sunday holds a better shot at beneficial rainfall, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected.

Next week begins unsettled with storm chances Monday into Tuesday. By Wednesday, all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This snuffs out decent rain chances and brings hotter temps back to the area! Highs will climb back into the mid 90s late in the period.

