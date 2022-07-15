Advertisement

Dry today ahead of showers & storms chances returning for the weekend

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a pleasant week for summer standards. The heat & humidity build this weekend ahead of the chance for rain and thunderstorms.

  • Hot sunshine and more humidity
  • Scattered showers and storms by Sunday
  • Unsettled weather could linger into early next week

Today and tomorrow will feature highs in the low-to-mid 90s with just a slight chance for a little rain tonight. Overnights will be warmer and muggier. Sunday holds a better shot at beneficial rainfall, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected.

Next week begins unsettled with storm chances Monday into Tuesday. By Wednesday, all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This snuffs out decent rain chances and brings hotter temps back to the area! Highs will climb back into the mid 90s late in the period.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Woman critically injured after car crashes into electrical box
A central Kentucky man is in a lot of trouble after police say he led them on a chase...on a...
Man riding tractor led officers on chase through Ky. golf course, police say
KSP
KSP confirms one dead after dump truck collides with train in Cave City
Former Warren District Judge involved in crash
Report: Alcohol a factor in three-vehicle crash involving retired Judge Sam Potter
WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again

Latest News

July 15 Weather Forecast
July 15 Weather Forecast
Storm chances climb Sunday
A Little Hotter Heading into the Weekend!
July 14 Weather Forecast
If you liked yesterday’s weather, you’ll love today!
July 14 Weather Forecast
July 14th Weather Forecast