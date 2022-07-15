Advertisement

Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident

A Tennessee father of seven died by electrocution while working on a roof. His grieving family is trying to come to terms with what happened. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A Tennessee father of seven died by electrocution while working on a roof Monday.

His grieving family is trying to come to terms with what happened.

Enoc Hernandez leaves behind his wife, Ingrid Delcid, and seven children. Their daughter Jennifer Amaya said her mom’s heartbreak is so bad that she couldn’t breathe, and the kids had to take her to the hospital.

“It’s hard, you know,” Amaya said through tears. “We still can’t process it.”

Amaya said on Monday, her mom was on her way to bring her husband his lunch at a job site, something she did frequently.

“She was always there to bring him his own lunch and all the workers too. Like, all the workers adored her and everything like that,” Amaya said.

Before Delcid arrived at the job site, she got a devastating phone call. She was told a ladder fell on a powerline. Enoc was electrocuted and died. Two other men were critically injured.

Now, Delcid is a widow and a single mother. Her kids range in age from 7 months old to 23 years old. The family is now unsure how to move on without him.

“He was always bringing our daily bread,” Amaya said. “He was our provider to us.”

The family has been in touch with the other two men who were hurt. They said they may have to have their legs amputated.

Enoc Hernandez’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday. To help the family with expenses, friends and coworkers have set up two GoFundMe pages. You can donate here and here.

