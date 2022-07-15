Advertisement

Governor updates efforts to overcome town’s water shortage

(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has given an update on efforts to overcome a water shortage in the western Kentucky town of Marion.

The governor’s office says leak detection and repair crews have identified and fixed waterlines.

That work is estimated to be saving more than 100,000 gallons of water per day.

Beshear says an engineering report will lay out the scope of work needed to complete a water connection from Marion to Sturgis Water Co. The Kentucky National Guard continues to distribute bottled water.

More than 398,000 bottles of water provided by the state and from donations have been handed out.

