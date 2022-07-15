Advertisement

Kentucky GOP overtakes Democrats in voter registration

Voting booth in Warren County.
Voting booth in Warren County.(WBKO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s dominant Republican Party has achieved another long-sought goal. It has overtaken the Democratic Party in statewide voter registration.

The Kentucky State Board of Elections announced Friday that the number of registered Republican voters stands at 1,612,060, compared with 1,609,569 Democrats.

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says his party’s registration advantage is something he never thought would happen.

McConnell attributes his party’s achievement to decades of “hard work and grassroots efforts,” adding that “it’s just the beginning.”

Republicans hold Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seats, five of six congressional seats, supermajorities in the legislature and most of the statewide constitutional offices.

