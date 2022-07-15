Mainly Dry Saturday, Storms Likely Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was plenty warm with only a few spotty showers to cool a few places off. Saturday will be hot and humid before more clouds along with a better chance for showers and storms shows up Sunday.

Heat indices in the upper 90s Saturday

Sunday holds a better shot at beneficial rainfall, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected.

Next week begins unsettled with storm chances Monday into Tuesday. By Wednesday, all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This snuffs out decent rain chances and brings hotter temps back to the area! Highs will climb back into the mid 90s late in the period.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and more humid. High 94. Low 72. Winds SW at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85. Low 72. Winds S at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87. Low 71. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 93

Today’s Low: 68

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 105 (1980)

Record Low: 50 (1926)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.88″ (+0.62″)

Yearly Precip: 29.30″ (+0.44″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:39 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 36)

Mold Count: Low (6334 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Extreme (10)

Pollen: 3.3 (Low - Trees & Grass)

