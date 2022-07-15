Advertisement

Suit challenges new law on training for future constables

(KTVF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky constables are fighting back against a state law stripping future constables of police powers unless they receive professional law enforcement training.

The Kentucky Constable Association filed a lawsuit challenging the measure enacted this year.

The suit seeks an injunction blocking the law.

It was filed Thursday in Bullitt Circuit Court.

Bullitt County Constable Larry Watkins says the law prevents constables from serving the people who elected them.

The measure only applies to constables elected for the first time after January 2023.

It requires them to receive certification through training before exercising such powers as making traffic stops and arrests.

Governor updates efforts to overcome town’s water shortage