WKU Soccer Announces 2022 Schedule

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Soccer schedule has been announced by the program. The slate includes 18 regular season matches, two exhibitions, 10 conference games and nine home matches.

The Lady Toppers open with a pair of exhibition matches, playing Murray State at home on Aug. 10 and Austin Peay on the road on Aug. 14. WKU officially opens the season on the road at Xavier on Aug. 18. The first regular season home match will be Aug. 20 versus Union (Tenn.). The Lady Topper close out August with two road matches at Vanderbilt (Aug. 25) and Tennessee Tech (Aug. 28).

WKU hosts Kentucky (Sept. 1) and Belmont (Sept. 4) to kick off September. Then the Lady Toppers will go on the road for three straight matches at Ole Miss (Sept. 8), Arkansas State (Sept. 11) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 15). From the Louisiana Tech match on, WKU will play its conference portion of the schedule. The Lady Toppers host UTEP (Sept. 22) and North Texas (Sept. 25) before flipping the calendar to October.

The Lady Toppers will hit the road to take on Middle Tennessee (Oct. 2) and FIU (Oct. 7) before returning home to host Florida Atlantic (Oct. 13) and UAB (Oct. 16). WKU will take a Texas road trip with matches at Rice (Oct. 20) and UTSA (Oct. 23) and then close out the regular season at home against Charlotte on Oct. 28.

The Conference USA Championship will be Nov. 2-6 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In 2021 WKU finished the season with a 10-5-1 overall record and a 5-2-1 league record for a second place finish in the C-USA East division. The Lady Toppers finished the 2021 spring season 8-2-2 overall and 4-0-2 in C-USA, finishing first in the East division.

The Lady Toppers lost five letterwinners and two starters to graduation from the 2021 season. WKU returns All-Conference picks Lyric Schmidt and Katie Erwin.

All WKU home matches are played at the WKU Soccer Complex and are free admission for all fans.

